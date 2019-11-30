WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People came out for the first annual Community Day in Wilbraham on Saturday.
The event showed off the new turf field at Minnechaug High School.
All the money raised will go toward continuing to ugrade the facilities.
"Within a hour, there was kids on the field playing field hockey, soccer, throwing the football, and that is exactly what we want. This is a community field," said volunteer Glen Garvey.
Minnechaug junior Caleb Vreeland added, "I think we need another $300,000 so anything helps."
"We had great use for this turf, so we wanted to give back, help out and try to raise more money for it," explained Minnechaug junior Jonah Kzub.
Patriots tickets were raffled off at the event and they hope to have another community day in the spring.
