WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Vandalism at a popular park in West Springfield over the weekend has residents outraged.
The search is on for suspects.
Mittineague Park in West Springfield was hit hard with graffiti vandalism this past weekend. Western Mass News found evidence of that throughout the park on Tuesday.
West Springfield resident Nicki Longey walks her dog, Enzo, at least once a week at the park. She said this vandalism is heartbreaking.
“Seeing the vandalism, it’s really discouraging because this is a really beautiful part of West Springfield. It’s probably the most beautiful part, so seeing anything that ruins it is really disheartening," Longey said.
Longey said this isn’t the first time she has seen damage done to the park.
“I’ve definitely seen vandalism around here a few times, but it definitely looks worse than normal this time around," Longey added.
Todd Steglinksi, a member of the West Springfield Watch Program, said he is also disturbed and has taken action by sending photos of the graffiti to the parks and recreation director.
“We were in communication through email and she said she received my photo and that she said she would do what she can as far as reviewing video, surveillance video of this area here, and see what comes of it.," Steglinski
Steglinski said the town is looking at the footage on cameras to see if they gathered any of the vandalism.
Meanwhile, Steglinski fears the weather conditions may have encouraged the vandals.
“It goes through it’s cycles. It was a really nice weekend, there was a lot of youth in here enjoying the park and, unfortunately, they got their hands on a can of black spray paint and they did what they did," Steglinski added.
We're told some of the graffiti has been cleaned up and police are investigating.
