AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents gathered at the Agawam Public Library Monday night, to voice their concerns about a Tennessee Gas Pipeline Project.
The plan calls for two miles of pipeline to be installed in the city.
Several community members spoke out against the pipeline project and even before the city councilor meeting, concerned residents watched a documentary that focused on the Merrimack Valley gas disaster that happened in September of 2018.
That gas disaster was at the forefront of many people's minds as Tennessee Gas is looking to put a gas line through Suffield Street.
One main concern for residents is a damage release agreement negotiated by the town and the company.
Susan Grossbers is one of those community members, who is against the pipeline project and has told us her concerns.
"First of all there is no reason to build this that we can see there is no need for it it is a $52 million project that ratepayers are going to have to pay," Susan said.
Another major concern of hers is the environment.
"It's going to trench through roads it's going to go through wetlands it is going to go through woods it is going to do all kinds of environmental damage," Susan noted.
Susan said another major concern is a damage release agreement negotiated by the town and the company.
The agreement states that the gas company would pay up $150,000 upfront.
That money would cover potential harm done to the crops, timer and any damage to the properties.
"It appeared to have released Tennessee Gas from any liability for future damages from damages from construction so they were just asking the city to sign off on this very all damages languages,' Susan said.
Meanwhile, City Councilor Paul Cavallo said that it isn't true.
Cavallo told Western Mass News the city has done there research...
"Our attorney told us no we will not have to pay for anything ok that is the bottom line we get our $150,000 if something happens they are responsible for," Cavallo explained.
Cavallo said he agrees with moving ahead with the pipeline project.
"It's a project that even though we vote against it I have no bearing on it because if you take it further you are going to lose because the state and the federal government have already approved it," Cavallo noted.
Tennessee Gas was invited to the meeting at the library, which officially started at 7 p.m. after the movie.
It is unclear when the city council will take a vote on if they finalize the pipeline project.
