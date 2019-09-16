SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western mass news continues to follow the head-on crash that killed one and injured several others this weekend.
The crash happening on Route 20 near the West Springfield & Westfield town line Saturday night.
Western Mass News dug deeper, looking into crash patterns on that road, which has a speed limit of 40.
But there's one stretch about 3/4 of a mile long that police are saying is a problem area for crashes.
They told Western Mass News that by looking at just one year of statistics.
Barbara Labranche, who lives on Route 20 explained what it was like the night of the crash.
"When I see the cops' lights on my wall and then I look out," Labranche said.
Labranche lives on the Westfield side of the stretch of road where one person was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night.
But with her home located so close to the street, she didn't have to see the accident to know she's in an unsafe spot.
She said her home might as well be a target.
Five or six years ago one car hit my trailer. The whole thing got ripped off and then was going over there and oh it's speeding, it's speeding and this and that even the motorcycles go fast," Labranche explained.
Her neighbor, Ralph Figueroa said he too was a victim of unsafe driving claiming his car was also struck in the driveway of the complex.
"I never know what's gonna hit my trailer," Figueroa said.
That's just on the Westfield side.
On the West Springfield edge, Western Mass News obtained crash statistics from police from the last year.
From Rogers Road in west side to the town line over 26 crashes occurred from September 18 to September 19 and that's roughly 3/4 of a mile of roadway.
When you narrow it down to Old Westfield Road and the town line there were still 6 accidents in between that short stretch.
There are 40 miles an hour signs posted along Route 20, with a speed monitor.
There is no definitive cause to Saturday's crash at this time, but right now, it's under investigation by the Hampden County District Attorney.
