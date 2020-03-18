SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Long lines today at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Springfield, where doors reopened this morning after being closed since Monday.
The RMV is taking precautions with using social distancing.
If you come down to the RMV you will have to wait outside in a line to process your paperwork instead of heading right inside.
Dozens of people in Springfield waited in a long line for the registry of motor vehicles Wednesday.
As a way for the RMV to make sure customers, including Ware resident Billy Adams are safe using social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, they're letting in a limited number of customers at a time.
"I understand the concept of what’s going on, however, none of us are doing our social distancing out here so really doesn’t make a difference," Adams said.
Doors were open at several RMV locations Wednesday.
The company is asking people to hold off on coming in, unless it is necessary.
Western Mass News caught up with Ludlow resident Jean Hafner, who needed their paperwork processed.
"I have to renew my registration for my car i got a plate it’s a fire fighter plate," Hafner explained.
With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Governor Charlie Baker announced the RMV would allow for certain extensions.
If you have a Class D, Class DM drivers license, an ID card or a learners permits that expired from March 1 to April 30 there is now a 60 day extension.
That means you can hold off of coming in.
"Every time I've come here since i moved to this new location they’ve been pretty quick I've been in and out in 45 minutes tops but you know this might be 45 minutes to a couple hours in line so we will give it some time and see what happens," Hafner explained.
RMV officials said they are enhancing their cleaning and added additional hand sanitizer dispensaries.
Some customers say they don't mind the wait.
"Everything is wonderful we’re just having we’re all socializing out here and we’re all in the common ground here we all understand each other pain and it’s great day to be here how are you doing right at the top and when that," Adams said.
The RMV allows 40 types of transactions online.
The RMV said check to see if you can process yours online first before coming in.
