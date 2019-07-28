NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's been a water main break on Winter Street in Northampton.
Police confirm they were first notified about the break by a resident around 7:45 a.m.
We're told that water has ended up in people's basements.
According to Northampton police dispatch, there is also a sinkhole as a result of this break, and a tree ended up on a home.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Police say the DPW, the Fire Department, as well as utility crews are on scene now and that the 'water is secured.'
Winter Street is a small dead-end street, it is closed right now due to the break.
Western Mass News spoke to Kathryn Mason, who said she has never seen anything like this in her 50 years of living on winters street
"I never saw anything like it. It was just unbelievable. It was gushing all down the street. I feel bad for the neighbors down the street because I'm sure their cellars are just flooded!" Mason said.
The DPW did confirm that there is significant flooding in a couple of homes along the street that they are working to clean up at this time.
Mason also said that when she walked out of her home she was surprised to see her large maple tree completely sunk into the ground due to that sinkhole.
She said luckily the wires caught the tree before it fell into any nearby homes.
At this time Winter Street remains closed until they can get this situation under control.
The DPW has gotten the water spill under control, but residents in the area are still without water.
They are being told that water should be restored sometime tonight, hopefully giving residents some relief from this hot weather.
