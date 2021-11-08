WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahead of Veterans Day observances this week, one special event in Wilbraham has been suddenly cancelled and this has many people upset.
“My gosh, these are people too, ya know. Just because were in our 80s don’t mean we can’t have enjoyment,” said Alfred Fabbri, 87, a resident at Falcon Knoll in Wilbraham.
In Wilbraham at the Falcon Knoll Apartments, many residents are asking questions after their annual Veterans Day brunch was cancelled suddenly last week.
“All of sudden this came up, on the bulletin board that the veterans brunch has been cancelled…I served my time. I should have at least one day of thank you,” Fabbri added.
Western Mass News spoke with Fabbri, a former Marine who served our country for many years. After being on pandemic lockdown for months, he said this celebration is very important to him and his peers.
“You get to know the people better, you understand them. If they need help, you give them help. Everybody there is willing to help everybody else,” Fabbri explained.
The decision to cancel the brunch is leaving many residents confused as their facility has reached a 100 percent vaccination rate.
“If there was a vaccination rate there that was lower and if they were recently dealing with, ya know, issues with COVID, I'd say you know what, let's take a step back, let's look at the risk management and maybe, but they've had two cases of COVID since COVID began and all of them are vaccinated. They deserve this lunch, they need this lunch,” said Jered Sasen, Wilbraham’s director of veteran services.
Though an exact reason was not given for the cancelled brunch, Sasen worried for other upcoming holiday events.
“Veterans Day kicks off the holiday season, ya know, and to me, it’s a great reminder that let’s start the holiday season with a very strong Veterans Day. It gives that presence of who they are and what they have done and then we get to go into the seasons of Thanksgiving, Christmas and all the other holidays that come with that,” Sasen added.
Sasen said these events are much more than just a brunch.
“I really hope that, ya know, this organization can take a hard look at what they're doing to not only the veterans, but the senior citizens who need this interaction at this point in their life,” Sasen noted.
Western Mass News reached out to Carr Property Management for the exact reason why the Veterans Day celebration was canceled, but we have not yet heard back.
