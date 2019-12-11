SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News was in the courtroom Wednesday morning as a Springfield school resource officer and middle school administrator were charged after an incident in April.
At the end of April, Officer Lawrence Pietrucci was removed from the Springfield Police Quebec unit, which is the department's school resource officer unit, following an incident involving a student at Kiley Middle School.
Today, he was formally charged with assault and battery and our cameras were the only ones in the courtroom.
Officer Pietrucci was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. His case dates back to the end of April, when he was removed from the school following an alleged personal and physical altercation with a middle school student.
Days later, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood released statements after watching video of the incident.
In the spring, Sarno said after reviewing the incident further, the officer's actions were "totally unacceptable." He asked Commissioner Clapprood to "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action."
Clapprood suspended Officer Pietrucci for five days without pay, which is the maximum penalty she can hand out without a hearing.
Pietrucci has since worked in the property division of the department, a unit that does not go on patrol, and will remain there until his case is resolved.
Standing next to Pietrucci in court Wednesday morning was Kiley Middle School Assistant Principal Otilio Alvarado.
Alvarado was charged with false report by a public employee and failure to report child abuse, both misdemeanors.
Springfield Public Schools told Western Mass News he is currently on paid administrative leave.
Both Pietrucci and Alverado are scheduled to be back in court February 18.
