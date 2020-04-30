NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight, we’re hearing from the front lines inside Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton as they keep up the struggle to care for coronavirus patients.
“No, it’s pretty scary times right now,” said respiratory therapist Jennifer Shea.
Shea has been a respiratory therapist for the last 20 years, but her most recent work with patients battling COVID-19 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital has been the most difficult.
“This is definitely...we haven’t seen this. It’s pretty scary, it’s emotionally and mentally scary. We have seen, we are having patients come in much sicker and quicker and deteriorating,” Shea explained.
For a hospital about one-third the size of Baystate, the numbers tell the story.
Cooley Dickinson has a total of 130 beds, with 11 of them ICU beds.
As of Thursday at noon, they had 14 patients being treated COVIDF-19 and five of them are in the ICU - the highest number this week.
Shea told Western Mass News that those patients in the ICU struggling to breathe require respiratory therapists to administer oxygen, playing a vital role in their recovery.
“We can be putting on bipap, which is a mask to help initiate that breath, and we are doing high-flow nasal cannula, that is a high flow of oxygen, and sometimes if their breathing is pretty bad, we are putting them on a ventilator, which is also life support,” Shea noted.
She also described how damaging the virus can be to the lungs.
“It’s basically mimicking a really bad pneumonia. They are coming in and their lungs are filling up, so a lot of times on the chest x-ray, you see the rib cage, you see the sternum and air, which is usually gray and when someone has COVID, it’s just white filled,” Shea said.
There are patients recovering from the virus at home, but they are still relying on respiratory therapists for advice and suggestions.
“Don’t just lay in bed for a couple of days on the couch. Repositioning is a big component, you know. Laying on your stomach, doing that as much as can be being in the prone position laying on your back and staying hydrated
Even through the dark times, Shea said they have had patients make a full recovery.
“We have we had a few successful cases. We've had, at the top of my head I think, seven or eight that have - over two to three weeks, close to a month - they’ve been able to get discharged,” Shea said.
