AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Crews are on the scene of a HAZMAT incident at the Bondi’s Island water treatment plant in Agawam.
According to the Agawam Fire Department, the incident is contained to one building and there is currently no threat to the public. No injuries have been reported.
There are no interruptions to the facility and it's operating normally at this time.
The Agawam Police Department, Agawam Emergency Management Agency, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Regional HAZMAT Team, and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Special Operations are also responding to the incident. Responders intend to be on the scene for several hours.
