SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Restaurants in Massachusetts can now seat customers indoors, but there are new guidelines to follow.
Folks are excited to finally be able to sit down and eat indoor, and restaurants are taking extra precautions.
“I’m hoping it will be delicious,” said Maureen Raymond, who was out having dinner while visiting family. “I hope they’re careful with the food preparation and all the people are trained properly on how to take care of all the customers.”
These are the thoughts that are crossing the mind of many people as they venture out to restaurants in the Bay State. Over at Uno Pizzeria and Grill on Hall of Fame Avenue, they’re doing everything they can to keep customers safe.
“Masks at all times, gloves when deem necessary, gloves always in the back of the house,” Manager Donald Kozmiuk said.
They also have pre-wrapped silverware, paper menus and blue tape for where not to sit customers. It’s to keep the eating space clean.
“We sanitize every table three times,” Kozmiuk said. “We wipe it, sanitize it, and when the guests get there, we sanitize it again.”
Over in downtown Springfield, some customers tried to go to Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill without a mask on. The owner wants to let folks know they must wear one.
“When people come in, we're going to have a new policy,” Nadim Kashouh said. “We're going to implement it tomorrow. No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.”
Kashouh is trying to make sure they’re doing everything they can to make money and stay clean.
“If you're eating, you remove it,” he said. “Seated at a table, you do not need a mask. You get up, you want to move around, you have to have a mask on. You need to use the bathroom, you have to have a mask on. If you're exiting you have to have a mask on.”
Some restaurant-goers are not sure how long they could put up with these new restrictions.
“Probably not much longer,” said Joseph Downes, who was visiting from out of town. “I'll give it ‘til the end of the summer. I think I'll be pretty much done with it by then. Back to normal.”
While there is no cap on capacity, restaurants must have tables a minimum of six feet apart which will limit the number of guests. But because of the beautiful weather Monday, many ate outdoors.
