EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow family is trying to clean up after an alleged drunk driver hit their home over the weekend.
Tonight, a local business is offering to help the family and give them a place to eat dinner after their kitchen was destroyed.
This is one of those neighbor helping neighbor stories.
Scott Martin's home was almost destroyed Saturday morning and now, he has message for the owner of Center Square Grill, especially with the wintry weather coming tomorrow.
“Pretty destroyed, it's going to take months to fix,” Martin explained.
Martin stood in what used to be a breezeway into his East Longmeadow home. The damage from a car crash Saturday morning is surrounding him.
"When it happened at 1:30 a.m., my wife and I were sleeping, heard this huge crash, thought it was a tree that hit the house, but then came downstairs and saw a Maserati in my kitchen...a 2018 Maserati,” Martin noted.
Martin said that the driver of the car was coming down Maple Shade Avenue and veered to the left of the fire hydrant and then went careening into his garage and eventually his kitchen.
"I have a partial kitchen. Yeah, we have folding chairs from our basement, but it's a big inconvenience,” Martin said.
That's where the owner of Center Square Grill, Bill Collins, comes in.
"Turns out they've been here before and Scott’s mom reached out to me earlier today. We're hoping this turns into his local dining room until things are back in order at home. I offered them whatever they wanted. If they want us to deliver it, we'd be happy to deliver. If they want to come in for dinner and get away from everything, they can be our guest,” Collins added.
Martin and his family are so grateful for the support from the community, especially Collins and the staff at Center Square Grill.
"I look forward to going to have dinner. We love eating at your place. We eat there a lot, love the bar, so I will talk to you… probably tomorrow,” Martin said.
Police say the driver of the car, 59-year-old Joseph Garcia, was arrested and charged with OUI and marked lanes violation.
“Don’t drink and drive. I mean, this is the aftermath,” Martin said.
Martin said that he's already had adjusters come to the house and the damages could be more than $100,000..
