SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tomorrow marks MGM Springfield's second anniversary, but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the casino is not able to celebrate with a big event.
"It's been slow for them, and in turn, it will be slow for us as well," said the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, Nadim Kashouh.
MGM Springfield is celebrating its second anniversary on Monday, and unlike the celebration for their first anniversary, including food, music, and Patriots cheerleaders, this year, downtown Springfield will be quiet.
Chris Kelley, president of the northeast group for MGM Resorts, released a statement to Western Mass News, saying quote:
“As we mark MGM Springfield's second anniversary, I want to recognize our team members and extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation for their dedication and perseverance during these challenging times. This was not the second year we were anticipating, but we remain optimistic for the future, and will continue to serve our guests and this great community to the best of our ability.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of the casino for months, but now back open with safety precautions and reduced capacity in place, some downtown restaurant owners said business is still slow.
"There are no concerts, there’s no traffic through MGM. From what I understand, they’re down 50 percent of the traffic, that translates to us losing some of the business that was coming through the doors," he said. "So it’s a lose, lose situation. It’s a loss for them, but it’s a loss for us."
Kashouh told Western Mass News crowds downtown haven’t been the same as this time last year, and looking ahead to the future, is worrisome.
"The only fear I have right now is coming to the fall and winter season. We do not have the casino traffic, the Thunderbirds, the symphony concerts stuff like that. So I’m a little pessimistic about what’s going to happen with the fall," he said. "It definitely will affect business, MGM was a great promoter for the city, and in turn, that brought a lot of people into our doors."
