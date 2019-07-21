EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The owner of Center Square Grill and Restaurant is asking for help finding the owner of an important hat left behind.
Owner William Collins told Western Mass News someone cleaning the table noticed the hat.
"We found this awesome hat it said Marines on it and it had a ton of pins the one we noticed right away was the purple heart and we knew this would be an important hat to someone," Collins said.
Decked out with pins this Marine's hat was left behind.
"This was Friday someone had come in for dinner and left the hat and unfortunately we didn't find the hat till after the person was gone," Collins explained.
In a booth in the main dining room, one of the bussers, after they cleaned the table, noticed it on the seat and ran it up to the manager.
Now the restaurant is determined to reunite the owner with their special hat.
"This to me was special this represents someone's career or their loved one's career in the military and for me, I know that would be sentimental for me and my family we want to make sure it gets back to the owner," Collins said.
The restaurant posted a photo of the hat on their Facebook page which has gained a lot of attraction.
"If you find them of help us find the person please come in for lunch on us and bring the person who owns the hat and we will buy lunch for both of you," Collins said.
