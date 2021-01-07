HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker, extending coronavirus restrictions another two weeks, which impact many businesses and gatherings.
Western Mass News spoke with some restaurant owners on Thursday who had strong words for Governor Charlie Baker said he’s killing their businesses.
"I don’t think there was any necessary data to support it," said the general manager of Max's Tavern, John Thomas.
An added blow to restaurants across the state, the governor extended coronavirus restrictions until at least January 24, leaving capacity limits in place.
"I’ve had no cases. There’s no reason for us to be at 25 percent capacity. There’s no reason for us to have restrictions for another two weeks," he added.
Thomas told Western Mass News these regulations add yet another hurdle for already struggling businesses.
"I got to go with what the governor says, but I don’t have to like it. This is not something I’m enjoying," he said.
Over in Holyoke, owner of Schermerhorn’s Michael Fitzgerald said the governor's decision is killing his business.
"He’s always extending another two weeks. Does he think restaurants can survive off of 25 percent?" he said. "25 percent is shutting you down. There’s absolutely no reason for this. There’s no evidence whatsoever that restaurants are passing on this virus."
Fitzgerald also said he paid for additional coronavirus safety precautions in his restaurant.
"We have our six feet apart. We have our partitions, all this plexiglass we put up, and now that’s still not good enough," he added.
He also said time is of the essence.
"This is just wrong. It’s wrong, and it’s time to stop before we’re all closed," he noted.
The restrictions are in place until at least January 24 but could go longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.