SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, but restaurant restrictions are still in place.
Governor Charlie Baker is extending the COVID-19 rollbacks planned to last two weeks after Christmas. The restrictions will impact business for restaurants and bars that serve food. Compared to previous years, restaurants would be full since it is the wild card weekend for the NFL playoffs.
By now, local restaurants are adapting to the restrictions, as they try to capitalize on every dollar they can.
“Things are getting better. I can’t say things are great. Just everybody is going through the same situations," said Frontera Grill's manager Roger Johnson.
Johnson told Western Mass News about the extension of the governor’s rollback restrictions and the impact it has had on Frontera, including having to operate at 25 percent capacity. That means waiting longer to sit down and order.
“People are very considerate with our wait time. It ranging between 30 to 40 minutes, give or take. Depending on the party size," he added.
Operating with limited seating means trying to maximize space.
When it comes to dining at the bar, Johnson told Western Mass News there is plexiglass between the server and customer, and you must order food, not only drinks.
"We do have dividers up. So we have three seats, three seats, three seats at the bar," he explained. "Plus, we have four booths at the bar, maxed out at 15 people in the bar.”
One of the managers of Springfield's Red Rose told Western Mass News the extension of these restrictions does not change much for them. But what will impact them from having a packed house during the playoffs?
“We do a lot of social media stuff, like order your pizzas early, or order them a couple of days early and put a time on them," said Red Rose's manager Rita Caputo-Capua
The manager at Red Rose said they are following all CDC guidelines and protocols for the coronavirus. All of their employees are wearing masks.
There are signs requiring customers to wear a mask at the table at all times, except when they are eating or drinking.
One restriction that is still in place is not being able to walk up to the bar to order a drink.
Caputo-Capua also said it could have an impact on the business when customers want to watch the Tampa Bay Broncos.
However, she told Western Mass News that takeout has been busy.
“Well, they can’t sit at the bar, so it’s a little limited when there are big games on [the] TV. So, we’ve had a little bit of a decline in the bar business," she added. "But on the flip side, we’ve increased on the takeout business because of the curbside. Today I could tell what time the games were on because we got a big push right at midnight. We got a huge push at 3 p.m.”
Now Red Rose is also expecting another big push in the business between when the 8 p.m. game starts Saturday night.
The restrictions in place will only lift if the number of cases per day decreases.
