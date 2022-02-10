HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, which is a day many restaurants are closed, especially during the pandemic.
It will be busy weekend ahead for the restaurant industry with the big game on Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday. It’s leaving many businesses preparing for large crowds.
“I think when you look at the economic impact of this, you're looking at our industry that is really getting hurt. People are not going out to events. Valentine’s is a nice, bright, shiny...We are excited. We are positive about it. Hopefully, it's the beginning of a better year,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Log Cabin and Delaney House.
Mondays are typically a day off for many in the restaurant business, including The Delaney House in Holyoke, but Rosskothen told Western Mass News that opening up for the holiday was a no-brainer for him.
“It’s a simple concept. It’s called Valentine’s and it’s a great Valentine’s. People are going out, so we are excited to be open and we will be busy. It’s a great thing,” Rosskothen added.
However, the celebration won’t be restricted to just Monday. The Delaney House is ready for 300 people a night beginning on Friday and have nearly reached capacity already.
“We really prefer reservations. We are almost sold out, so I think our advice to anybody - with me or any of my peers - please make a reservation. Don’t walk in this weekend,” Rosskothen explained.
While customers can come enjoy a Valentine’s Day dinner at The Delaney House on Monday, not all local restaurants are choosing to open.
“Holidays, for us, never fall on a Monday, so the fact that this holiday falls on a Monday and a lot of restaurants are closed, we are all just looking forward to enjoying the holiday ourselves,” said Rita Caputo Capua, owner of Red Rose in Springfield.
Red Rose will remain closed this Monday holiday, but they are not concerned about any loss of business.
“This weekend for Valentine’s Day weekend, we’re expecting a good rush on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is obviously Super Bowl Sunday, so we may get a little bit of a push on Sunday,” Caputo Capua added.
Several other local restaurants are choosing to open their doors for customers to dine with them this Valentine’s Day.
