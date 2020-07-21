SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts restaurants can now serve cocktails to-go.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill into law on Monday and some restaurants are already taking advantage of the new source of revenue.

When these restaurants heard the news that they can sell alcoholic drinks to-go, it was music to their ears.

Now when you go to your favorite restaurant, you can get your favorite alcoholic drink sealed to go.

“We have 16-ounce Solo cups. We will be putting lids on top and we’re going to tape it and supply you with straws, so you can enjoy it when you take it home,” said Ashley Easton, bartender at Christopher’s Tavern.

At first, Baker approved restaurants to sell beer and wine to go when they could do take out only.

The difference now is you can get mixed drinks with different alcohol in them.

“Typically, our signature cocktails have at least three liquors, so to go to the package store, it wouldn’t be economically friendly and you also don’t have the experience of all of us making you amazing drinks,” Easton noted.

Over at The Delaney House in Holyoke, they are thrilled about the opportunity.

“I think that’s a great thing. As you know and most people know, the restaurant business is suffering at during time and every little bit of revenue is an exciting piece of news,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Delaney House.

Some are concerned about the liability of someone taking a drink home and potentially drinking it while driving.

However, Rosskothen said people taking home alcohol is something they’re use to.

“We’ve always been in the position, in Massachusetts, to let somebody take home an open bottle of wine, which has been a practice now for a long time. We put those bottles inside a sealed bag with a receipt inside, so the process with these things is going to be very similar,” Rosskothen added.

Christoper’s Tavern started cocktails to-go Tuesday night, while The Delaney House plans to have everything ready to go by next week.

Keep in mind that this law is temporary and set to expire with the emergency order or on February 28,2020.