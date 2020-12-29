SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're getting closer to ringing in the new year with celebrations across the nation and here in western mass looking a little different.
In Massachusetts, restaurants still have COVID-19 precautions in place. Unlike in years, past this year they will have to close hours before midnight.
“I’m happy to see 2020 gone, and we’re going to be welcome in the new year in 2021 soon,” Max’s Tavern General Managing Partner John Thomas said.
It's almost time to say goodbye to 2020, but welcoming the new year amid the coronavirus pandemic looks different than ever before.
“We’re not even able to stay open until midnight,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he normally has around 350 reservations on New Year’s Eve, but right now they have just around 100.
“We can do 25 percent of my capacity, which is still a good amount of people, but it’s pushing the reservations to stagger a bit,” Thomas explained.
When the ball drops at midnight, a new minimum wage increase will be in effect—going up from $12.75 to $13.50.
“It translates to a little bit of a challenge for me putting those people on their shifts and making sure that they all have shifts is a challenge right now as it is,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he’s already on reduced staff from the impacts ofCOVID-19, and business has taken a hit.
“This is probably the worst time for the minimum wage increase, but this is what we have to deal with, and will deal with it,” Thomas explained.
He said with the new year comes new hope, and he's ready to head into 2021 looking up.
“We’ll have plenty of champagne and sparkling for everybody,” Thomas said.
Restaurants across Massachusetts have to close at 9:30 p.m. every night including New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.