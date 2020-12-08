HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Limiting table numbers won’t be a huge deal for restaurant owners, but what could be an issue is ensuring customers are wearing their masks at all times when they’re not eating, as well as keeping tabs on who is dining together.

“He's obviously recognizing that we’re not the major spreaders. He's just making sure that people when gathering they are very careful, so they don’t transmit things to other people,” Delaney’s House Owner Peter Rosskothen said.

Rosskothen reacted to Governor Charlie Baker’s rollback restrictions on restaurants, which go into effect on Sunday.

Diners will have to wear masks at all times, except when eating and drinking. Tables will be limited to six people, down from ten. There will be a 90-minute table time limit, and musical performances will no longer be allowed.

It's also encouraged, people should only dine with those they live with.

Rosskothen supports Baker’s new restrictions, although he said he’s not happy about it. To him, the biggest change is the mask-wearing.

“The need to wear a mask when somebody is not eating or drinking, we’re going to have to get used to that," Rosskothen said.

Over at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, they’re going to be nice about the new mask restriction when asking customers to wear them if they are just chatting.

“It’s going to be a little challenging. Ya know, what if someone is sipping on a glass of water. We’re not here to police people,” Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill Owner Nadim Kashouh said. “But again, we’ll adhere to enforce the rules they put in place.”

When it comes to ensuring a party is in the same household, “well I can’t ask for a family tree, ya what I mean? So it's up to you, ya know?” Kashouh added.

These new rollbacks start on Sunday. Governor Baker is serious and trying to crack down on the rising number of COVID cases in the state while trying to allow small businesses to stay open.