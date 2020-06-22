WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, for the first time in over three months, you can dine indoors at restaurants in Massachusetts.
It’s all part of Step 2 of Phase 2 in Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan and it’s a day that many local restaurants have been eagerly awaiting.
“We are liking it to what it felt like the night before opening here for the first time in back in June in 2016…It’s not anxiety…but we’re just excited,” said Mindy Sullivan, co-owner of Cima Restaurant and Chop House.
Monday, Cima Restaurant and Chop House in Wilbraham will have customers through their doors and in their chairs for the first time since March.
With their large and spacious dining room, Sullivan told Western Mass News they have been patiently awaiting word from Governor Baker on when Step 2 of Phase 2 would begin.
“The protocols that were clearly defined on mass.gov were immensely helpful. They had a checklist and had an item by item procedural guideline for sanitization and everything else that will fall into place,” Sullivan noted.
Per the governor’s orders, all patrons will be seated six feet apart and their dining room will only be filled to 50 percent capacity.
Additionally, each table will have a two hour time limit to help circulate guests.
“We think the best way to handle that for the most part will be with the reservation, so we can actually calculate what time people are coming,” Sullivan said.
Guests will be asked to wear a mask whenever you are not at your table, but as soon as you take a seat, you can take off the mask.
“…But if they should get up to go to the restroom that a mask is required,” Sullivan explained.
While they could have opened to outdoor dining two weeks ago, their business structure wasn’t suited for it.
However, after going through the proper licensing, they decided to transform their parking lot to increase their ability to serve.
“In the past, we probably wouldn’t have thought about it because it’s a parking lot. There is no water view and it can be pretty hot and humid out there in the summer, but I’ve had outdoor dining experiences myself and it’s quite pleasant,” Sullivan said.
Moving forward, Sullivan hopes customers know they are doing everything they can to keep the same Cima experience under these new guidelines.
“Hopefully, their dining experience - if they’ve been here before - will be the same,” Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.