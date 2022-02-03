AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The biggest football game of the year is just about one week away and now is the time to start thinking about what snacks you want to have while you watch the game. One of those popular game day food items is being impacted by supply chain shortages.
“Chicken wing prices are absolutely through the roof, as they say,” said Ed Borgatti, owner of E.B.’s Restaurant.
Supply chain shortages and price increases are impacting the food industry from milk and eggs to fish and poultry, which means one fan favorite item on gameday may be harder to get your hands on this year: chicken wings. Borgatti told Western Mass News he has had to increase his number of wing distributors to keep up with the demand.
“It’s been a challenge. Food shortages are out there, so we used to work with two distributors. Now, we are working with four or five to make sure we get all of the product that we can and then we get all of what is available out there,” Borgatti explained.
Also, don’t be surprised if your wing orders for next Sunday cost more than last year.
“It’s very tricky to balance between maintaining a price that people can afford and being able to get the product….We have gone up probably $.15 a wing in the last six or eight months, so it doesn’t sound like a lot, but on a 10 piece, that’s $1.50,” Borgatti noted.
In order to keep up with the high volume of orders, Borgatti said they will put a cap on wings made per hour.
“We have time slots and we fill in the timeslots and we take so many wings per hour, so after so many wings per hour, we move to another timeslot,” Borgatti added.
After 36 years in business, E.B.’s told Western Mass News they are well prepared and excited for the big game and is encouraging people to get their wing orders in now before it’s too late.
“It’s not about the number of wings. That’s really about the pounds of chicken, so it’s thousands of thousands, probably a ton and a half on game day…We know what to expect and do we maximize our business on Super Bowl? We don’t know because we highly, highly suggest you pre-order because some of us, we don’t even take orders for the Super Bowl because it’s just so much,” Borgatti noted.
