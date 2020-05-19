SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts economy is slowly reopening under Governor Charlie Baker's four phases unveiled yesterday.
Taking a closer look at the plan, restaurants fall under Phase 2, which is at least three weeks away.
Some are frustrated that there are no detailed guidelines for restaurants just yet.
Restaurants did not make the cut for Phase 1 of the reopening plan put out by Baker and the state’s reopening task force.
Nadim Kashouh, the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, like many other restaurants, is disappointed they will have to wait about three weeks until they can reopen under Phase 2.
“There’s no guidelines for us to go by, so what are we doing is having our own plan in place, so when they say open, we will open,” Kashouh explained.
Under the state guidelines, restaurants will have to follow specific protocols, but little details have been released on what exactly that means.
Kashouh explained that, with minimal guidance from the state, he already has a system in place for when he can have inside and outside dining.
“Coming to the restaurant, you won’t be able to get a menu. You will have to go on your phone, look on the menu. You will see the table is naked right now because there will be no plates, no silverware, no glasses, no salt, no black pepper,” Kashouh added.
Neighboring states New Hampshire and Rhode Island reopened their outdoor dining. Connecticut will join them on Wednesday.
That’s something Kashouh said he wishes was happening here.
“We have a beautiful patio outside that can seat up to 70 people...would’ve been able, would’ve been nice to be able to take advantage of the situation now with the weather being nice as well," Kashouh explained.
Malkit Sing, manager of Panjabi Tadka, said the restaurant is concerned about how many people they will be allowed to have inside at a time with social distancing.
“We have a capacity for 62…we have to keep the six feet distance, but I don’t know how many people we can put around a table,” Sing said.
They are hoping the state will give them a little advance notice before giving the green light for dining in.
“...At least two weeks notice. That would be nice, then you do all the things that need to be done to reopen the restaurant,” Sing said.
Under the plan, each phase will last at least three weeks before moving to the next phase, perhaps longer depending on coronavirus cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.