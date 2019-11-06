WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many races were decided last night, but others, still too close to call.
Westfield, being one of the close election races, has yet to announce an official winner.
Only 97 votes separated the two candidates , State Senator Donald Humason and Capt. Michael Mccabe.
They both ran for the position after current Mayor Brian Sullivan chose not to run for re-election.
As the results started to come in, and things started to learn towards Humason, he addressed his campaign party, thanking his supporters and congratulating Mccabe on his first run for office.
He also called this a 'gentleman's race' and he was proud of how they campaigned.
However, his address was in no way a victory speech, saying that things were just too close to call.
"Out of respect for my opponent, and the process, until we know the results are official and clerk certifies everything, I don't want to declare victory," Humason said.
And this has not been the only close race between the two men. You may remember September's primary, where Humason won by just 104 votes.
Mccabe tells Western Mass News they are disappointed with the numbers, however, feels as they both ran a good race.
He adds that he and he and Humason have spoken over the phone and that both men mutually agreed to give it a few days before anyone is declared a winner, given the close margin.
So at this time, Mccabe is not conceding to Humason. And while the race in Westfield is close, it's not the only noticeable race in Western Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.