SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Special elections were held across Massachusetts including in the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire County State senate districts.
The primary candidates included current Democratic State Representative John Velis of Westfield and Republican John Cain of Southwick.
Velis is the presumptive winner as we wait for results from the town of Montgomery.
Western Massachusetts elections were held to fill Don Humason's seat, who left the senate to become the mayor of Westfield.
The 2nd Hampden and Hampshire County district includes the communities of Agawam, Chicopee, Easthampton, Granville, Holyoke, Montgomery, Russell, Southampton, Southwick, Tolland and Westfield.
Tonight’s results by town:
- Agawam
- Velis --- 1,308
- Cain --- 1,347
- Chicopee
- Velis --- 312
- Cain --- 166
- Easthampton
- Velis --- 1,635
- Cain --- 434
- Granville
- Velis --- 161
- Cain --- 163
- Holyoke
- Velis --- 1,568
- Cain --- 661
- Montgomery
- Russell
- Velis --- 95
- Cain --- 65
- Southampton
- Velis --- 534
- Cain --- 322
- Southwick
- Velis --- 567
- Cain --- 774
- Tolland
- Velis --- 25
- Cain --- 56
- Westfield
- Velis --- 3,786
- Cain --- 1,541
TOTALS:
Velis --- 9,991
Cain --- 5,529
