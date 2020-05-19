SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Democratic State Representative John Velis won the special election for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire County State Senate seat.
"No one is going to accuse me of not having all the energy in the world to go after it, to tackle these issues head on," Velis said Tuesday. "And I think the people in the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire district, and I want to be very clear, for the people who supported me tonight and those who did not, I am the senator for all of them, and I will zealously advocate for all of them."
Special elections were held across Massachusetts including in the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire County State senate districts.
The primary candidates included Velis of Westfield and Republican John Cain of Southwick.
Western Massachusetts elections were held to fill Don Humason's seat, who left the senate to become the mayor of Westfield.
The 2nd Hampden and Hampshire County district includes the communities of Agawam, Chicopee, Easthampton, Granville, Holyoke, Montgomery, Russell, Southampton, Southwick, Tolland and Westfield.
Tonight’s results by town:
- Agawam
- Velis --- 1,308
- Cain --- 1,347
- Chicopee
- Velis --- 312
- Cain --- 166
- Easthampton
- Velis --- 1,635
- Cain --- 434
- Granville
- Velis --- 161
- Cain --- 163
- Holyoke
- Velis --- 1,568
- Cain --- 661
- Montgomery
- Velis --- 92
- Cain --- 90
- Russell
- Velis --- 95
- Cain --- 65
- Southampton
- Velis --- 534
- Cain --- 322
- Southwick
- Velis --- 567
- Cain --- 774
- Tolland
- Velis --- 25
- Cain --- 56
- Westfield
- Velis --- 3,786
- Cain --- 1,541
TOTALS:
Velis --- 10,083
Cain --- 5,619
Western Mass News will update the results as they become available. Check back for updates.
