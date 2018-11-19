The first retail pot shops east of Colorado will be opening Tuesday and both are in Massachusetts.
New England Treatment Access - or NETA - in Northampton and Cultivate in Leicester will be open tomorrow morning, more than two years after people voted to legalize recreational marijuana across the Commonwealth.
The excitement is definitely starting to build in Northampton and across the state. Many people said it's about time dispensaries open for retail pot sales.
Tomorrow will be a historic day at New England Treatment Access, but the business and city officials said that they are ready
"Tomorrow is going to be an exciting and historic day, not only for the city, but for the Commonwealth," said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz.
For months, NETA has been preparing to open for recreational sales and tomorrow, the city of Northampton will finally be going green.
"We've added over 100 staff members to our organization. It's going to be an all hands on-deck situation here in Northampton," said Amanda Rositano with NETA.
NETA has operated as a medical marijuana facility since 2015 and on Monday, they promised their patients they will continue to come first.
The dispensary has created specific patient lines and reserved inventory for them.
Patient Ariel Mehler told Western Mass News she stopped by today to avoid the rush tomorrow.
"I think it'll be chaotic. It would be a lie to say it's not, but it's long overdue. Just because someone doesn't have a card doesn't mean they don't medically need the same thing someone with a medical card does need," Mehler said.
NETA has worked closely with Northampton Police to make sure things go smoothly.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that they will have extra traffic officers around the area.
"People can go northbound or southbound on Pleasant and then Fulton will be a one way tomorrow, so be able to turn onto the street off Pleasant Street and then when they leave the lot, we'll have people exiting onto Conz," Kasper noted.
When the doors open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Narkewicz will be the first in line.
"Symbolic purchase, I'll probably just purchase one of their chocolate bars most likely. My plan actually will be to preserve it and display it because it will be a historic purchase here in the city of Northampton," Narkewicz added.
Some important things to remember for people who plan on being at NETA on Tuesday:
- You need a government-issued ID
- You have to be 21 years or older
- You can buy up to an ounce of marijuana or the equivalent in edibles or oils
- You can't smoke it in public
- You can't operate a motor vehicle while on it
- You cannot bring it across state lines just because you purchase it legally here
