NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Retail marijuana sales are set to begin next week.
On Friday, the state's Cannabis Control Commission authorized New England Treatment Access (NETA) and Cultivate Holdings LLC to start selling marijuana and marijuana products in three calendar days.
NETA's director of government affairs Norton Arbelaez said that their facility will open on Tuesday, November 20.
Commission spokesperson Maryalice Gill said that the timing of the notices allows retailers to "coordinate opening day logistics with their host community, local law enforcement, colleagues, and other essential stakeholders before sales begin."
“This signal to open retail marijuana establishments marks a major milestone for voters who approved legal, adult-use cannabis in our state. To get here, licensees underwent thorough background checks, passed multiple inspections, and had their products tested, all to ensure public health and safety as this new industry gets up and running. As patrons look forward to visiting Massachusetts stores, we hope they will do their part by first familiarizing themselves with the law and understanding what is required of responsible consumers," said commission chairman Steven Hoffman in a statement.
The commission outlined some information that consumers should know:
- It is illegal to use marijuana while operating a vehicle. Adults should make plans for sober transportation when at risk of becoming impaired by marijuana or marijuana products.
- Like alcohol, consumers cannot have an open container of adult-use marijuana or marijuana products in the passenger area of a car while on the road or at a place where the public has access.
- Consuming marijuana or marijuana products in a public place is prohibited, as is smoking marijuana in any area where smoking tobacco is prohibited.
- Per transaction, a retailer cannot sell more than one ounce of marijuana or five grams of marijuana concentrate – which are also the possession limits in Massachusetts – to an individual who is age 21 or older.
- It is unlawful to carry marijuana or marijuana products across state lines or federal borders.
- The impairment effects of edible marijuana may be delayed by two hours or more. Start low, go slow.
"We will be thrilled to be part of this milestone for Massachusetts when NETA Northampton opens its doors to adults 21-years and older offering legal, safe, regulated cannabis. We at NETA want to thank and congratulate the Cannabis Control Commission, Chair Steven Hoffman, Commissioners Kay Doyle, Jennifer Flanagan, Britte McBride, Shaleen Title, Executive Director Shawn Collins and the entire team at the CCC for their thorough and thoughtful approach that has led to this historic day. We also want to thank the city of Northampton, the Mayor, the Police Chief, the public safety departments, and the community for the support they have provided over these past months of preparation. NETA looks forward to providing legal marijuana to our customers, but we want our patients to know that we will never waver from our commitment to them and their needs," Arbelaez added in a statement.
The openings will come more than two full years after Massachusetts voters authorized legal recreational marijuana. Retail sales were originally slated to begin on July 1 but regulatory approvals were delayed.
Residents are urged to CLICK HERE for more information on the effects of marijuana consumption, gain access to prevention resources, and learn the basics of the adult-use cannabis law.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
