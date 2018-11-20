NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sale of recreational marijuana is no longer talk. It is reality.
Today, people will be able to go into two stores in the state and purchase retail marijuana .
New England Treatment Access - or NETA - in Northampton is one of those stores.
Starting at 8 a.m., you can enter this store and purchase an ounce of weed.
You can also get the equivalent in edibles or even oils for a vape pen.
You have to be 21 years or older with a government issued ID to even enter.
It suggested you bring cash because some banks and credit cards won't process sales due to the federal prohibition on marijuana.
Also, be sure to bring a little extra because there is a 20 percent sales tax to go along with your purchase.
However, after that, it is free to enjoy anywhere - but in public.
NETA also wants you to keep this in mind if you're coming from out of state.
"Really making sure people understand if your purchase marijuana here in Massachusetts, it should be consumed here in Massachusetts," said Amanda Rositano with NETA.
In addtion, it's also illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana. Police said they will be looking for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.