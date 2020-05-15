CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New data released today - retail sales in April dropped more than 16 percent nationwide, which is double the drop in March - making this the largest two-month decline on record.
A local expert told Western Mass News even some businesses that are open right now are still seeing over an 80 percent loss in sales.
"I think we’re uncertain right now what the future looks like for a lot of businesses," said the executive director of the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce Julie Copoulos.
A new report released Friday shows a glimpse into the hardships retail stores have faced as the nation shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Retail sales in April plunged nationwide - a record of 16.4 percent - the largest two-month decline on record after an 8.3 percent drop in March.
Here in western Mass - the numbers hit closer to home.
"We’re seeing a different kind of numbers locally ranging from 85% negative impact to 0 percent impact," she said. "Some businesses are closed and suffering a 100 percent reduction."
Copoulos told us - over the phone - that some retail businesses in western Mass are profiting more than others.
"Some businesses have done an excellent job being able to shift their product to an online format and some business owners just don’t have the capability either because their product doesn’t translate into an online format or because they don’t have the systems to set up an online store as some folks do," Copoulos noted.
She said it's too early to tell how many businesses, if any, will have to close their doors for good, but she hopes for more answers for business owners soon.
"I think reopening is a really good start. I think it would start building consumer trust in retail stores again. I [also] think the most important thing is the communication from the state and also making PPE supplies available to small businesses," Copoulos explained.
The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce is acting as a support system for businesses during this time and Copoulos said her advice to business owners right now is to adapt to this new normal.
"Build your connections and continue building your community virtual events and these kinds of virtual webinars. It’s challenging [and] it’s a new world that we’re all trying to get used to, but staying connected right now is very important," Copoulos said.
Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give more information on the phased reopening, including retail stores, on Monday.
