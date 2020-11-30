SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Retail stores are urging online customers to shop early this holiday season because shipping may take longer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you going store to store to gather shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas.
Here is what we found for standard shipping deadlines:
- Abercrombie and Fitch: Dec. 4
- GameStop: Dec. 11
- Cole Hann: Dec. 13
- Overstock.com: Dec. 14
- Barnes and Noble: Dec. 16
- Macy’s: Dec. 18
- L.L.Bean: Dec. 19
Here is a look at these same stores for those last-minute shoppers who plan to use expedited shipping.
Here are the dates to keep in mind:
- Abercrombie and Fitch: Dec. 22
- GameStop: Dec. 21
- Cole Hann: Dec. 23
- Overstock.com: Dec. 22
- Barnes and Noble: Dec. 22
- Macy’s: Dec. 18 by noon
- L.L.Bean does not offer express shipping.
If you do miss those shipping deadlines, some stores at the Eastfield Mall are offering curbside pick-up through Dec. 24.
“K’s Kakes that does decorative cakes for holidays, fudge, candy, we have School of Fish where you can pick up your fish needs, pet care without coming into the mall and then we have Eblens,” Eastfield Mall Marketing Manager Jess Kloss said.
Kloss said this is the first time stores are doing curbside pick-up, and she is hopeful the new shopping option expands.
“Then maybe we can convince some other stores to hop on, and we can make that more of a trend this holiday,” Kloss said.
Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert for Retail Me Not shared another safe way to get your gifts.
“Postmates teamed up with MAC Cosmetics, and they will deliver MAC Cosmetics to your door within two hours and Instacart is working with Sephora, so they will deliver beauty products to your front door,” Skirboll said.
If you are in an absolute time crunch and have missed all the deadlines, Skirboll said checking out your local drugstore is a good option.
“They always have cute gift ideas whether, it's beauty products or stocking stuffers, that are affordable, adorable, and make a great gift on the fly,” Skirboll explained.
