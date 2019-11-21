SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is one step closer to becoming the first state in the nation to ban flavored tobacco, including popular menthol cigarettes.

Senate lawmakers approved the legislation yesterday, which passed in the House earlier this month.

The bill must get the signature of Governor Charlie Baker, but already, the move is drawing much fire and praise.

The groundbreaking ban includes the sale of all flavored tobacco and vaping products.

It would also place a 75-percent excise tax on vaping products and require health insurers to cover tobacco cessation counseling.

Lawmakers called it a step to save lives, but many retailers are worried about their livelihood.

"This will be done, all this will be gone. This will be gone, this here, and this whole row will be gone," said David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop in Springfield.

Glantz has owned the store for more than 25 years. He told Western Mass News that the ban will wipe out his shelves, including flavored chewing tobacco, cigars, rolling tobacco, pipe tobacco, and the extremely popular menthol cigarettes.

"I would say menthol constitutes about 75 percent of my business, cigarette sales," Glantz noted.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids said 80 percent of teens who have ever used tobacco started with a flavored product, calling the ban "a critical step to help end the worsening youth e-cigarette epidemic and stop tobacco companies from using appealing flavors to lure kids into a lifetime of addiction."

However, Glantz and other retailers said the ban will just force customers over the border.

"I'd just like to have a level playing field for retailers of Mass. We have New Hampshire, a tax-free state, minutes away. Connecticut's minutes away, Rhode Island's minutes away, and it just seems not fair to Massachusetts retailers like me," Glantz added.

He also wonders about the legality of the ban.

"Is it constitutionally legal to ban a product that other state's sell, you know, that maybe it might be an unfair business practice for retailers?" Glantz asked.

The New England Convenience Store Owners Association calls the ban disappointing, that menthol and mint tobacco are "legal, adult products that aren't associated with youth overuse."

The bill now goes to the desk of Governor Baker. If signed, the legislation would immediately ban the sale of flavored vaping products and would outlaw sales of menthol cigarettes starting June 1, 2020.