(WGGB/WSHM) -- Retailers are doing everything they can to bring back customers as many file for bankruptcy.
Retailers are also struggling and are offering heavy discounts to draw customers back in to their favorite stores, but a retail expert we spoke with said if you're shopping, make sure you're getting a good value.
The list of retailers filing for bankruptcy in 2020 continues to grow. Stores like J. Crew, JCPenney, and Neiman Marcus all filed in the month of May alone.
“When we hit recessions, we hit economic times like this. It just pushes those retailers over the edge,” said Erik Rosenstrauch, retail expert and CEO of Fuel Partnerships.
In an interview with Western Mass News, Rosenstrauch said most of these stores were struggling pre-pandemic and, to make up for lost revenue, are now offering major discounts
“Value is more important than just discounting. Just lowering a price might not deliver,” Rosenstrauch explained.
Take advantage of sales smartly. Rosenstrauch said just because retailers have filed for bankruptcy doesn't mean they've reached their end. However, if you have gift cards laying around, don't wait to find out.
“Use your gift card now. Find what you want during those times. That is a much safer move than waiting and hoping it happens,” Rosenstrauch added.
If a store does close, there is hope.
“Even if they really go out of business, there are still some legal ways to get value for that card, but you’re never going to get dollar-for-dollar value,” Rosenstrauch explained.
Western Mass News is getting answers on just how long the discounts will last. Rosenstrauch said you can likely expect lower prices for the next couple of months.
“I could see that there could be discounting both for welcoming people back, but also there's a backlog of inventory they need to move out off their balance sheets for their inventory, out of stores. Maybe in the fall, we will see something different,” Rosenstrauch said.
Rosenstrauch also said you'll likely see larger discounts shopping in store now versus online. so if you're comfortable wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, retailers are taking the necessary precautions to try and keep shoppers safe.
