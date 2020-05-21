SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we know holidays look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but when funding your family - you can at least take advantage of some holiday deals.
You might not be able to have that large gathering or cookout of family and friends this year, but you can still take advantage of one of the largest sales thus far of 2020.
Memorial Day weekend is here - and the celebrations will be different.
"Traditionally, we used to go to the stores to shop [and] we used to be out with our friend. That's not going to happen this year," said Retailmenot's shopping expert Sara Skirbooll.
Skirboll told Western Mass News luckily it will still be one of the biggest sale weekends of the year.
"The good news for folks is there are a ton of deals out there," Skirboll noted.
The best savings for outdoor entertainment, appliances, and mattresses are up to 70 percent off.
"Like mattress firm they're offering 60 percent cash back plus an 11 percent off," Skirboll said.
Skirboll also said while 2020 has been anything but normal - this year's deals follow the same pattern they've seen in the past.
"Places like Bed, Bath, and Beyond offering up to 40 percent off select outdoor furniture and Home Depot has up to 40 percent off select grills and outdoor furniture," Skirboll explained.
Stock up at your local grocer, which is offering savings up to 30 percent.
"Sets that you can just pick up and buy like meat, cheese, and buns that you can grill out so pay attention to some of those deals," Skirboll noted.
Deals also being offered on apparel and electronics, but Skirboll recommends holding off.
"You're going to find even better deeper discounts come August when those items are going to be on clearance," Skirboll said.
Skirboll also said you can still take advantage of free curbside and in-store pick up at most of those retailers.
