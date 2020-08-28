WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shoppers on your marks! This weekend is a tax-free weekend in the Bay State. Local business owners are hoping for a boost, but with coronavirus concerns, the question remains 'Will this year be as big as in years past?'
There are some big question marks. Shoppers can save money this weekend, especially on big-ticket items. But with no more stimulus checks, and many people looking for work, will they be looking to buy that big TV or piece of furniture.
Pieroway's Furniture in West Springfield is busy with shoppers looking to select now, and pay later to take advantage of this weekend's sales tax holiday, on items $2,500 or less.
"We're open for pre-selection, so people can come out, pick out what they want, we run it all up, and process the transaction over the weekend. That way, we can keep people safe and mitigate the crowds over the weekend because its sure to be busy," said Pieroway's owner Josh Reno.
Let's do the math. Say a sofa costs $1,500. At the Massachusetts sales tax rate of 6.25-percent, add $93.75, for a total of 1,593.75, so waiting could save about a $100.
"On average in Massachusetts, spending over the tax-free weekend, we collectively as consumers save about $20 million on sales tax," said Western New England University, Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Petrick said he doesn't anticipate shoppers will break any records this weekend, given the current economic situation for many.
"The high unemployment, the loss of extra unemployment checks, the uncertainty of where the economy's going to go, the lack of back to school shopping," he said. "I don't know that the incentive to save money is going to be that big when people are worried about how they're going to pay their rent."
Limited store capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions may also play a factor, but Petrick told Western Mass News, retailers with a strong online presence could benefit.
"Because [the] tax-free weekend is included, online shopping included in tax-free weekend, that could be a way that even if people aren't going into the stores, retailers might still see good sales," Petrick noted.
Still, retailers, like Pieroway's, are banking on pent up demand.
"With people watching HGTV, stuck in their homes, that [have] all the ideas they can get, so they're ready to purchase something new for their home," Reno said.
If you are shopping this weekend, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts is urging people to shop locally owned stores, that more than 80-percent of its members said sales are down substantially compared to last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.