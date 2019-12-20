HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Done with your Christmas shopping? If the answer is no, you are not alone.
Tomorrow, the Saturday before Christmas, is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
With only four days until Christmas eve, the panic is starting to set in for many shoppers, so we hit the Holyoke Mall to get answers on things like the best time to shop and the best place to park.
148 million shoppers are expected to hit the stores the Saturday before Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation, spending about $34 billion dollars.
That's why the industry has dubbed Saturday 'Panic Saturday.'
"We kind of call it Opportunity Saturday. It's your last chance, it's the last Saturday before Christmas," said Holyoke Mall general manager Bill Rogalski.
Rogalski told Western Mass News that the Saturday before Christmas is always packed. He expect the same this Saturday.
"It'll be out of control this weekend. It will be shoulder-to-shoulder for most of the day, probably from 10 to 8," Rogalski added.
Many last-minute shoppers, like Cynthia Beaudry, are getting a head start before the weekend crunch.
"[Reporter: So what are you doing here today?] Christmas shopping! [Are you done yet?] No, far from it," Beaudry said.
Rogalski said the Saturday before Christmas has become a bigger deal than even Black Friday.
"But now it's crunch time, so it will be much busier then Black Friday and a lot more productive. You don't see as many bags on Black Friday. When you come here on Saturday, everybody's got bags," Rogalski explained.
If even the thought of finding parking at the mall overwhelms you, Rogalski suggested, "If you wanted a parking space quick, I would park in the middle deck, 'cause that's the last spot to fill up."
Holiday hours at Holyoke starting today are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through December 23 to avoid the biggest crowds.
"If you can get here at 8 in the morning or 10 at night, certainly you're going to make your life a heck of a lot easier," Rogalski said.
Holyoke Mall will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas eve.
"It'll start to slow down in the afternoon, you know 3, 4, but you know, they'll be bodies in here right up until the 11th hour, for sure," Rogalski said.
Michael Wingfield works at Macy's. His advice for last minute shoppers: make sure you bring your holiday spirit.
"So I try to calm everybody down because this is a good time of year. No time to panic," Wingfield said.
According to data from digital coupon company RetailMeNot, 22-percent of holiday shoppers said they would likely not have their shopping done until the week before Christmas.
RetailMeNot also said the best last minute deals include books, health and beauty items, accessories, and designer clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.