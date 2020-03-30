SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Retailers are struggling to keep up with shipping speeds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Families looking to still celebrate their Easter traditions may be worrying about getting those gifts now on time.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how to get items as quickly as possible.
The global pandemic is causing shipping delays as online sales spike due to COVID-19, but essential businesses are trying to make sure people get their items as quickly as possible
“You're going to have to do your due diligence and check on shipping times because they're changing every day,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.
With Easter right around the corner, Skirboll wants to help families keep the Easter basket tradition, but said Amazon may not be the best bet.
Skirboll recommends Western Mass News viewers opt for in-store pickup, which she said at this point is the better option.
“If you're thinking about buying perishables -- chocolate, candy Easter eggs -- my recommendation is to buy online, pick up curbside,” she said.
She encouraged people to make sure returns are free.
“Make sure you're getting free returns, too, especially if you're getting things for Easter or in the short term,” she noted.
For purchasing Easter goodies online, Skirboll suggested checking the fine print.
“Just because a website says two-day shipping, that doesn't take into account processing,” Skirboll said.
Skirboll said that could be delayed due to increased shipping demands, and with many Americans now laid off, shoppers should do their best to find deals.
“In this day and age, especially as we're quarantining, things can get costly. Look for coupons and promo codes. It’s important to save money during this time,” she said.
Shoppers can find some of those on RetailMeNot.
In the meantime, President Trump has extended social distancing guidelines beyond Easter to April 30.
