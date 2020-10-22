SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're less than two weeks from election day and the FBI said Wednesday there's been an attempt to sway voters.
What kind of information did they get and how?
We're getting answers from the experts.
"We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and, separately, by Russia,” said U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.
In a rare press conference last night, U.S. intelligence officials told the American people there's been an attempt to disrupt the upcoming presidential election.
“Both countries were able to access voter registration information,” said Gary Lefort, a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army.
Lefort has also taught international business at American International College. We asked him if this information is easily accessible to anyone.
“Personal data, no. It’s generally supposed to be secured at both the state and federal level, but China, Russia, and Iran all have very sophisticated cyber-attack structures that really have allowed them to some extent infiltrate into our database,” Lefort added.
Lefort explained to Western Mass News how foreign countries are using this information.
“The idea is to gain access through watching U.S. news, watching the issues, and then playing off that through misinformation as far as the internet goes - emails, social media,” Lefort noted.
He said it's not just Russia and Iran, but China is also involved.
“In the case of Russia, their information campaigns tends to be towards supporting Trump rather than the Biden administration because they see the Biden administration, more in Russia, establishment oriented. In the case of China, when you look at the trade war between the U.S. and China you also look at the pandemic, this administration has accused China of being responsible for it. The misinformation coming out of China would certainly favor a Joe Biden win,” Lefort explained.
As for the FBI, Ratcliffe added, “We will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections."
Lefort said if voters get an email that is not recognizable, don't open it. He said if you get something that seems inappropriate for an election campaign, you should contact authorities.
