(WGGB/WSHM) -- After weeks in the ICU, Sgt. Bill Joy - a retired police officer with the Hampden Police Department - is home recovering after his battle with COVID-19.

We featured him in a Surprise Squad segment last week.

“So far, so good. It’s great to be home. Tiring, but good,” said Bill Joy.

Bill Joy is now embracing his family and resting at home after winning his war with the coronavirus.

“The only thing I remember was going to Wing Hospital in Palmer and staying there for two days, then being rushed by ambulance to Baystate and then nothing,” Bill Joy recalled.

Bill was at Baystate Medical Center in the ICU on a ventilator for 12 days, fighting for his life.

“I don’t remember, no, zero…until about a week after they took my off the vent and the girls at the staff at the hospital were fantastic. They never talked down to me,” Bill Joy explained.

His family sharing this photo with us of their beloved ‘Papa’, husband, and father laying in the hospital bed at the ICU. It was a tough thing to see, but it shows the harsh reality of this virus.

“I remember being out of it and sitting in front of the TV on the bed, trying to remember things. The things remembered was nowhere near what was going on,” Bill Joy said.

Debra Joy, Bill’s wife, also recovered from COVID-19. She told Western Mass News she can finally sleep in peace knowing her husband is back home recovering.

“I didn’t sleep in our bed until he came home. I slept on the recliner, I slept on the couch with the dogs. I couldn’t make myself go to bed until he came home,” Debra Joy said.

The Joys are together once again, spending time with their grandchildren.

“I love my two little buddies. I can’t live without them,” Bill Joy noted.

Bill is currently working on regaining strength through physical therapy and some much needed rest.

“They are talking maybe breathing and energy wise three to four weeks and they need to go through some PT to get my legs back,” Bill Joy said.

Bill and Debra said they are beyond grateful for the staff at Baystate for their support and professionalism

“…And you figure for one patient, I probably had two nurses, a PT, and or six people per shift working on just me, so that’s a lot of people trying to save lives,” Bill Joy said.

They also want to remind the western Massachusetts community to continue taking this virus seriously.

“Well, we are praying for healing for everybody and just, oh my gosh, wash your hands, stay safe,” Debra Joy added.