SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A retired Superior Court judge has been tasked with investigating allegations surrounding a late bishop.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield said Monday that Peter Velis will be looking into misconduct allegations, which date back to the early 1960s, made against late Bishop Christopher Weldon.
“Upon consultation with church officials, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski was told the new procedures would not seem to encompass allegations against a deceased bishop; therefore it was decided to seek an independent, third party to undertake this investigation,” said Mark Dupont, diocesan spokesperson, in a statement.
Velis spent decades in public service, including as a state representative and judge, where he spent 14 years on the bench before retiring in 2012. He is currently an adjunct professor of criminal evidence at Westfield State University and has a private law practice providing arbitration and mediation services.
“We have, in Judge Velis, a truly objective person who will investigate the Bishop Weldon matter thoroughly, review how this situation has been handled by the diocese, and help identify opportunities for improvement in how the diocese handles these matters,” explained Rozanski in a statement.
The diocese noted that while it's not likely that there will be a Vatican review, Rozanski has been directed to provide all information about the matter to the Apostolic Nuncio's office in Washington, D.C.
Velis' work is expected to begin immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.