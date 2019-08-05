AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the back-to-back mass shootings, one local organization is stressing the importance of being prepared to handle the unexpected.
Protective Advanced Safety Services provides civilian training for active shooter situations.
One of their instructors tells us businesses, schools, churches, and workplaces need to stop hoping these tragedies won't happen to them, and, instead, be trained and prepared to handle it.
"Everybody's afraid of going to work and, God forbid, not coming home at the end of the day. It could be houses of worships, big businesses, small businesses, theater," John Nettis, an instructor at Protective Advanced Safety Services, tells us.
After back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the conversation has turned to how can communities be ready to respond to these tragedies.
"People are afraid and employers are even more afraid, so we go into places and teach them strategies on how to survive an active or mass shooting," continued Nettis.
John Nettis is an instructor with Protective Advanced Safety Services, or PASS.
He started the group with Steven Grasso and Mark Poggi.
All three are retired law enforcement officers and provide active shooter training.
"Being a tactical officer we had been trained early in the 90's, regarding active shooting and other things like this, but never did I think that it would reach the tempo that it has. It's so easy to cast the blame on something. This is a village. This is a community that has to effect this. It's not any one thing. It's the parents, it's the teacher, it's businesses, it's law enforcement, it's politics, it's everything," added Nettis.
Acting Springfield Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says their active shooter training never ends.
She feels her department is ready to respond like the officers did in Dayton, Ohio.
"I look at Dayton, Ohio and I look at how quick the officers responded there, and put a stop to that shooting and that's what we train for. That's the best we can hope for, to minimize the ability of an active shooter and stop it as quickly as we can before more people are hurt. I think our officers are prepared for it. They know what to look for and they know they have to act fast. It's not time to worry about Monday morning quarterbacking and worrying about what someone else is going to say. If you have an active shooter, you have to stop it," stated Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Clapprood says they also have extra officers down near the bars in the city on Friday and Saturday nights to look for strange and unusual behavior as the businesses empty out.
She also wants to stress the importance of calling police if you ever see anything suspicious, whether it's a post or photo on social media, a note, or something someone says.
Police will always follow up and your anonymous tip could stop a major tragedy.
If you would like to learn more about PASS, you can click or tap here for additional information.
