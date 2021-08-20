BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy confirmed Friday that a retired Massachusetts State Police detective captain was arrested and arraigned in connection to alleged possession of child pornography under two counts.
According to The Attorney General's Office, Francis Hart, 60, of Amherst was arrested Thursday at his home. During the execution of a search warrant, police seized various digital devices. Investigation of the devices revealed alleged images of child pornography.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Hart pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting a cash bail of $2,500, with the conditions that Hart has no contact with any child under 18 and has no internet access other than public devices that prohibit access to illegal sites or content.
According to the Attorney General's Office, An investigation by Mass. State Police's Cyber Crimes Unit and the Attorney General's Office began in January after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address registered to Hart uploaded a file containing many images of suspected child pornography.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed Hart's arrest and his 2016 retirement from State Police as a detective captain.
State Police also released a statement:
We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the disturbing actions as alleged in the criminal complaint against this defendant. Child pornography is the product of child sexual abuse and it is among the most heinous crimes we investigate. In this case, we received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding this defendant’s alleged crimes and began an investigation. Our State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Attorney General’s Office and our Cyber Crimes Unit developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant and, ultimately, to arrest the defendant. We will continue to work with the prosecution team to ensure he is held accountable for his crimes.
Hart will be back in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Oct. 22 for a pretrial conference, according to the Attorney General's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.