SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the inauguration, multiple states, including Massachusetts, sent members of the National Guard to Washington D.C., and this is due in light of the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month, security was a concern.
Western Mass News spoke with a retired military officer about the inauguration and his observations about the security protocols in place.
Gary Lefort is a retired military officer and former professor of International Business at American International College.
He told Western Mass News he’s never seen a presidential inauguration with this much security.
"Never to the tune that we've seen today," he said. "I mean, there was approximately 25,000 National Guard, including local police and Capitol police."
There were 500 Massachusetts National Guard members sent to Washington D.C. and an additional 500 on standby for help in the Bay State.
Lefort said that governors did not overstep their bounds by sending their guard members.
"The federal government under the 2007 U.S. Defense Authorization Act does have the authority to call up National Guard from the other states in the case of a serious national security issue," he noted.
Lefort said he believes the decisions to have a more subdued inauguration, fewer bands, and fewer spectators were driven by the storming of the U.S. Capitol and not much to do with COVID-19.
"I think much more so the fear that there could be mass demonstrations that could turn into a mass mob activity, as you saw on January 6, that did it," he explained. "I don't think the COVID-19 virus itself curtailed the large attendance. You still would have seen large groups of people attending. Certainly, there would have been social distancing and the wearing of the masks."
The FBI warned of armed riots in all 50 states. So far, there appears to have been no major uprisings or violent demonstrations.
