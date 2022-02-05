SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Retired State Representative and known Springfield leader Raymond A. Jordan passed away.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno shared a statement with Western Mass News on behalf of Jordan's family Saturday:
“The Jordan Family would like to thank you for your prayers, kindness and outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the family respectfully will not be receiving visitors or meals as safety precautions. Condolences and inquires can be sent to raymondjordan413@gmail.com. The family will monitor all inquiries. Thank you for respecting our wishes as we mourn the loss of The Barracuda!”
Mayor Domenic Sarno also shared a statement, recalling Jordan's career in serving the public:
"Ray was a well-respected champion for his district, from being on the front lines in the 1960s fighting for the civil rights cause to being known throughout the state and the nation for his Democratic leadership. Ray was a caring and shrewd gentleman, who could work both sides of the aisle in order to deliver for the people, families and businesses of his district."
The Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield is named in honor of Jordan in honor of his efforts and his work with senior citizens.
