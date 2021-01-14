CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A retired Springfield teacher living in Chicopee needs a liver transplant and she and her family are calling on the community for help.
“I need this new liver and I need it soon,” said Kathy Balakier.
Balakier, a longtime Chicopee resident, is suffering liver failure.
Sixth months ago, doctors told her it was time to get on the donor list.
“I got to a point this summer that it was failing, so I needed to go on a list or I needed to find a living donor and that's what I'm searching for right now,” Balakier added.
When in good health, Balakier was very involved in the community. She was a Springfield teacher for over 30 years and participated in the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade, among other events.
She is now calling on the community for help as the search is on for a liver donor.
“A person needs to be between the ages of 18 and 60, in good health, blood type O,” Balakier noted.
Her daughter, Meghan Balakier, told Western Mass News the family is working with Lahey Hospital outside of Boston to find the perfect match.
“They take about 50 percent of a donor's liver and put it into the recipient and then within about six weeks, it grows back to a full size…It is laparoscopic surgery. It won't be a big scar. It will be an inconvenience for a little while, but it will give my mom a new life,” Meghan Balakier explained.
Meghan said seeing her mother's health decline over the past few months has been really hard.
The family is hopeful a liver transplant will give them their mom and wife back.
“I’ve known my wife for a long time. This year will be 35 years since we have been married,” said Kathy’s husband, George
Kathy added, “I could put the wheelchair walker away and start to walk on my own, think better, have a new lease on life with my family
Kathy hopes to undergo this procedure before time is not on her side.
“With the love of God, we will find that person. It's just…I hope we find that person before things continue to progress,” Kathy Balakier said.
Kathy is asking for anyone who would like to help to reach out and they will get you in touch with the hospital.
