BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- A retired Mass. State Police trooper from Southwick has learned his sentence after pleading guilty late last year in a federal overtime abuse investigation.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 51-year-old Paul Cesan was sentenced to one day in prison (deemed served) and one year of supervised release, as well as a fine of $5,500 and $29,287 in restitution.
Cesan pleaded guilty guilty in November 2018 to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.
Investigators said that Cesan was assigned to Troop E, which was involved in traffic and criminal enforcement along the Mass. Pike.
In 2016, Cesan earned $163,533, which included $50,866 in overtime.
"Cesan was paid for overtime shifts that he did not work at all or from which he left early. Cesan concealed his fraud by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that he had worked overtime hours that he did not actually work. He falsely claimed in MSP paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entirety of his overtime shifts," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.
Authorities said that Cesan reportedly admitted to collecting $29,287 for overtime hours he didn't work in 2016.
The U.S. Attorney's office noted that Cesan is now the seventh trooper to be sentenced in connection with the overtime investigation.
