SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A retired Westfield police detective faced a judge on Thursday after being accused of murdering his wife in 2018.
In a packed courtroom, prosecutors presented their case, stating why they believe Amy Fanion's suicide was actually a murder committed at the hands of her husband, Brian Fanion.
Brian Fanion is a retired Westfield police detective.
Amy was reported dead in May 2018, but prosecutors now believe the gunshot wound she sustained couldn’t have been self-inflicted.
Brian Fanion's lawyers attempted to argue for bail, but the judge opted to hold him.
Western Mass News will have more on what the prosecutors suspect the alleged motive was and what evidence they claim to have against Brian coming up starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
