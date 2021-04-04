SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday is the beginning of a big week for students and families across the state and right here in western mass.
For many school districts, this week will be the first week of full in-person learning since last year.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley mandated K-5 students to be back in school full time by April 5.
For districts that have been fully remote since last year, students have to begin hybrid learning by April 5.
But the majority of students across western Mass. will be back to a traditional school week beginning Monday.
Parents Western Mass News spoke with are ready for a sense of normalcy.
“I’m more excited than anything else, but I think not just excited for me I work, I go to school and so it’s a lot on my plate, but I think for them too, they’ve just missed people. Academically they’re fine, but they just miss those normal milestones, those social interactions being in the classroom makes a real difference,” Agawam first grade parent Taunya Jasperson said.
She said the last year has been difficult for her children, but she's glad to see her kids finally getting back to a normal routine.
