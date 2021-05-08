SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Starting on Monday, runners can tie up their laces and experience the excitement of in-person road races one more.
The State is relaxing restrictions on outdoor athletic events, but there are a few key things to know. Road races can resume May 10. Race organizers must send their safety plans to the State Department of Public Health, or to their local Board of Health ahead of time. Also, races will have to operate with staggered start times in order to space people out.
Western Mass News caught up with the founder of one of the first road races that will operate in-person since the pandemic started.
The return of road races isn't just a big deal for the runners who run them. It also marks a return of the causes that races support.
“I've done a few 5ks," runner Dean Berry told Western Mass News.
Dean Berry isn't what you'd call an avid runner, but there's once race each year he doesn't miss, even during the pandemic when it was held virtually.
“It was a bit of a bummer that we couldn't celebrate with the family,” Berry said.
“We just didn't have that celebration of life,” Jennifer Mauke, founder of the Celebrate Kate 5k said.
The race is the Celebrate Kate 5k, and the life belonged to Kathryn "Kate" Mauke, a 17-year-old who went to Sabis International Charter School in Springfield, where Berry was her teacher.
“She was going to change the world,” Berry said.
Until, a night in February of 2015, when her bright future was cut tragically short.
“She lost her life to domestic violence,” Mauke, Kate’s mother said.
Mauke tells Western Mass News the Celebrate Kate 5k has raised money for scholarships and for local domestic violence shelters for six years.
“Last year was a little bit different because we did a virtual, a run from home,” Mauke said.
This year will be the seventh and under the new staggered start times and other COVID-19 restrictions, Mauke hopes it will be another step in a long journey of changing lives for the better.
“We're just making sure that we follow all the state and local guidelines to make sure that our community and ourselves, we stay safe,” Mauke said.
With COVID-19 lockdowns canceling or changing many races, owner of 4run3 Tim Murphy says the biggest excitement for runners this year is being able to lace up in support of a cause.
“95% of all the races we do, there's a charitable component connected to it and I think that's part of what people have missed,” Murphy said.
And after a year like no other, a cause like Celebrate Kate.
“There's no end in sight, we want to keep doing it for as long as we can, we’ll keep moving forward,” Mauke said.
“By holding this 5k in a small way she is still able to change the world,” Berry said.
The Celebrate Kate 5k takes place May 16. For more information on the race, visit https://www.celebratekate.com/
