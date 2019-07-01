SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a stop in Springfield Monday morning to announced concrete plans on a revitalization initiative for downtown.
It's been talked about for months, but today, Baker announced that the multi-million dollar face-lift to the Paramount Building in Springfield will begin in August.
It's a $38 million project, made up of public and private funds, as well as grants.
The goal is to restore the Massasoit block of the city back to the cultural and economic hub it once was decades ago.
Officials believe the project will create 73 new jobs - something, the governor emphasized, would benefit local workers.
"One of the things I think we all want to see is local people working on local jobs across the Commonwealth, but we especially want to see local people work on local jobs here in Springfield and western Mass.," Baker explained.
The theater portion of the project is expected to be complete in 2021.
Western Mass News will have more on this project and its timeline starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
